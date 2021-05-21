Kristy Cox makes her mark in the US
Kristy Cox (right), who toured Ireland with her Australian band two years ago - the pandemic prevented the mygrassisblue.com team from bringing her back last year or this year - has joined the artists roster of Billy Blue Records, which already handles some of the biggest names in the bluegrass business. John Lawless on Bluegrass Today reports that she became a US citizen in October 2020 and is now a Nashville resident, where in addition to music she operates the Thirsty Boomerang refreshment and catering service. Award-winning songwriter Jerry Salley of Billy Blue Records considers Kristy
... truly one of the hardest working women I have ever been associated with in the music business. [...] her incredible vocal talent is only matched by her ambition and drive to get things done! [...] She is exactly the kind of artist and person that we want to become a member of this label family.
