Ken Perlman class postponed from 24 May to 14 June
Ken Perlman (USA), master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo, announces that his online live instructional banjo workshop previously scheduled for Mon. 24 May has been POSTPONED to Monday 14 June. The class deals with 'Triplets & grace notes in clawhammer: how to obtain them & use them in tunes'. Full details of times are given at the link for buying tickets ($25.00 per person). All the clawhammer clinics Ken has given are available as videos for $25 each. More information is on his website.
