Henhouse Prowlers (USA) interviewed on Bluegrass Today
Henhouse Prowlers who know them from their previous appearances in Ireland may be interested in the Bluegrass Today feature on the band by Lee Zimmerman, who interviews Jon Goldfine (bass) and Ben Wright (banjo).
Members of other bands should also be interested in the details of the band's attitude and approach to performing for people of different cultures, as they regularly do in their role of bluegrass ambassadors. The feature also includes three videos.
