Danny Burns: new EP Hurricane
The Bonfire Music Group in Nashville, TN, announce that Danny Burns (right), raised in Co. Donegal, is releasing a new EP, Hurricane, featuring collaborations with Sarah Jarosz, Aubrie Sellers, Dan Tyminski, Jerry Douglas, Steve Earle, Tim O’Brien, and Sam Bush.
The six tracks include his first single with Bonfire, 'Many moons ago', issued last September. All tracks can be heard and bought on BandCamp. The Bonfire blurb-writer clearly has no conception of how history fits together, but we'll let that pass.
