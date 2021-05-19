Bruce Molsky on Deering Live, 20 May, 11.00 p.m.
Bruce Molsky, who toured Ireland all too briefly with his Mountain Drifters in November 2017, will be interviewed tomorrow night (Thursday 20 May) on Deering Live. Deering point out that 'he is equally strong on both the banjo and the fiddle'; he is also an accomplished and sensitive fingerstyle guitarist, as shown in his playing of 'Sail away ladies'. The interview will be streamed live at 11.00 p.m. and can be watched on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Interviews, Old-time, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home