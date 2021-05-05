Bonaparte and his retreat
Today is the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte. To deal with his vast historical significance would be outside the BIB's remit; but to mark the occasion, here are links to a few of the most notable performances of the tune 'Bonaparte's retreat' by American traditional musicians.
In 1937 William Hamilton 'Bill' Stepp of Kentucky recorded this version, which was adapted by Aaron Copland as part of the music for the ballet 'Rodeo'. Also in 1937, Luther Strong of Kentucky recorded this version. And Thomas Jefferson 'Tommy' Jarrell of North Carolina played it this way.
Many other versions of the tune, some under different titles (or different tunes under the same title) can be heard on YouTube. See also the Traditional Tune Archive.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Commemoration, Fiddle, History, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home