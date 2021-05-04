Baltimore Fiddle Fair, 13-16 May 2021: tickets now on sale
Baltimore Fiddle Fair in Baltimore, Co. Cork, announce that tickets are now on sale for their 2021 festival on 13-16 May, their third online event since the pandemic began. Concerts this year will be recorded in Baltimore Castle. Most artists on the 2021 programme will be new to Baltimore; extra events including fun festival-survival videos and a Fiddle Fair Quiz on Zoom; and ticket buyers will be able to submit questions as part of the 'Artists Q&A Sessions'.
Travel restrictions mean that Irish music dominates the programme, but an international dimension is given by a special concert filmed before a live audience on board the nineteenth-century schooner the James Craig, docked at the Australian Maritime Museum in Darling Harbour, Sydney, Australia.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Celtic music, Festivals, Fiddle, Irish music, Media
