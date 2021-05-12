Arklow Roots Music presents Rebecca Loebe (USA), Niall Toner & Andrea Booth, and Ellie Gowers (UK) online, 28 May 2021
Thanks to Brendan O'Regan, organiser of Arklow Roots Music, for news of another online gig which he is presenting live on Zoom from 8.00 p.m. on Friday 28 May. Brendan writes:
This time guests include Niall Toner (with Andrea Booth), along with Rebecca Loebe (Texas) and Ellie Gowers (UK). People need to e-mail arklowrootsmusic@gmail.com to book a place. Donation basis. Info on request. Here's the Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/519530749206951/.
*Thanks also to Niall Toner himself for this link to the official video of the latest single by himself and Andrea Booth, 'Never too old for love' (see the BIB for 2 May), which was released last Friday. The song was written by Niall and Andrea, and the video was filmed, directed, and edited by Fiaz Farrelly. Here it is:
