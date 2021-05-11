Adeline: something to look forward to
Thanks to No Depression online magazine for the news that Adeline - 'a weird and funky old-time album' - is in preparation, supported by a Kickstarter campaign.
Out of the five musicians taking part, the four Canadians have previously toured in Ireland: Chris Coole (banjo) and John Showman (fiddle) of the Lonesome Ace Stringband (see photo), who were last here in early 2019; Sam Allison (bass and bass harp) of Sheesham, Lotus, and Son, who were here in April 2018; and Adrian Gross (mandolin) of the Slocan Ramblers, who toured here in late 2017 and late 2019. The remaining member is Mark Kilianski (guitar) of the Boston-based US duo Golden Shoals.
The variety of music chosen and the energy that developed during the sessions are described on Kickstarter, where the band announce: 'If this project doesn't get funded, we risk not being able to turn it into a CD and get some music that we're very proud of out into the world!' They need not worry: the target was €2,883 by 5 June, and over twice that much has already been pledged with more than three weeks left to go, which says a good deal about what can be expected from musicians of this calibre. Brief samples can be heard on videos (with text commentary) on Kickstarter and the bands' Facebook pages.
