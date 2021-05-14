26th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival LIVE, 28-29 Aug. 2021
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival in Co. Waterford, for welcome news of the return of one of our established festivals, LIVE:
Pilgrim St [above], Mules & Men [below], the Backyard Band, and the Mons Wheeler Band have been confirmed to play the 26th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, which will run on 28-29 August 2021. This is subject to live music being back by August.
It will be a smaller event than usual. Final details will be available as soon as the Minister of Arts gives the green light, and will abide with conditions that are requested.
© Richard Hawkins
