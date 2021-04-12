Yves Aerts
Sons of Navarone (B), who played in Ireland fifteen months ago when the band took part in the 2020 Shannonside Winter Music Festival in Co. Clare.
Yves and his girlfriend are believed to have died either by drowning or from exposure as the result of a canoeing accident in Sweden, where he has lived and worked for years. The sad news was announced last Thursday (8 Apr.) on the Sons of Navarone Facebook, and John Lawless has today published more details on Bluegrass Today, together with tributes from friends of Yves, a video, and a fine photo of Yves at the microphone, taken by Ann Jansen.
As a reminder of happier times, the photo below from the Sons' Facebook shows all the band's lineup: (l-r) Yves, Paul van Vlodrop (banjo), Guido Bos (bass), Thierry Schoysman (mandolin).
