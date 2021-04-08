Tony Trischka TONIGHT on Deering Live
Deering Banjo Company announces that Tony Trischka, supreme performer, teacher, and scholar of the 5-string banjo, is making his second appearance on Deering Live tonight (Thurs. 8 Apr.) at 11.00 p.m. to talk about his new album Shall we hope, play a few tunes, and answer your banjo questions in the live chat.
Deering add: 'Simply one of the nicest people in banjo, we can't wait for this one. Get your questions ready!' The session can also be seen on YouTube. Details of the Tony Trischka Silver Clipper model banjo can be seen here.
© Richard Hawkins
