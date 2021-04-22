Terry and Cindy Baucom on Deering Live TONIGHT (22 Apr. 2021)
Deering Banjos announce: 'We are very excited to welcome Terry and Cindy Baucom to Deering Live, just a few days after the 42nd anniversary of the formation of the original Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver!'
Terry Baucom, the 'Duke of Drive', is one of the most respected traditional-style bluegrass banjoists now living, and his wife Cindy is similarly prominent as a bluegrass broadcaster. The interview can be seen on Deering Live and YouTube. Deering make a Terry Baucom model banjo at $5,299.00, which he plays and talks about in the video.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Interviews
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home