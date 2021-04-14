Online old-time fiddle and banjo workshops, 8-9 May 2021
FOAOTMAD (the UK's association for old-time music and dance), who will already know about it; but if you're not in FOAOTMAD, it's an example of what is on offer to members - in this case, online workshops in clawhammer banjo (Sat. 8 May) and old-time fiddle (Sun. 9 May). both at 3.00 p.m., both given by Joseph Decosimo (USA), a dedicated and enthusiastic teacher. Workshops are free to FOAOTMAD members, but a tip box will be available. Click on the image to enlarge it.
*FOAOTMAD also report that Reelear.com
are looking for volunteers to take pat in a six-month free trial of their latest online course for fiddle players. The course provides the tools and methodology to help train the ear to learn tunes without sheet music or the need for abstract music theory. Each volunteer would get six months free access to the course in exchange for occasional feedback on their progress. The course is aimed at those fiddle players who have difficulty in picking up tunes by ear no matter what skill level.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Instruction, Learning aids, National Associations, Old-time, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home