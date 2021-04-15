News of past visitors (instalment 2)
Chris Thile announces that his new solo album Laysongs on the Nonesuch Records label will be released on 4 June and can now be pre-ordered. He describes it on his Facebook as 'an ode to singing hymns in a roomful of people with your mind bouncing from God to the possible lack thereof to what to drink with dinner.'
A video of 'Laysong', the first single from the album, can be heard here or on YouTube, and also in the media: John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today and Stacy Chandler's review, 'Chris Thile announces album of songs exploring spirituality' on No Depression.
*Rachel Baiman, who has toured here with Molly Tuttle and was to have toured here last year as half of 10 String Symphony, contributes articles to No Depression under the series title 'The long haul', with a recent sub-series headed 'Being a musician without touring'. In the third and last under this heading, she interviews Tristan Scroggins on the advantages, disadvantages, and opportunities of a musician's life off the road, on which he has much to say from his personal experience.
