Music Network present 'digital tour' by 10 String Symphony (USA), 26 May-11 June 2021
Music Network announce their spring and summer 'digital touring' programme, covering the period 12 May-1 July 2021, for which tickets can now be booked. Details of the programme can be seen here.
BIB readers should particularly note that 10 String Symphony (Rachel Baiman and Christian Sedelmayer), who would have toured Ireland last spring but for the pandemic, are scheduled to give a series of ten concerts from 26 May to 11 June inclusive. The full schedule is shown here. Tickets for the 10 String Symphony shows are €10 each, and can be bought here or through the links shown for local concert venues.
