Mikes for banjos: a video omnibus
18 Mar. 2021 on the use of microphones for getting optimum results in recording banjos, Deering Banjos have co-created five brief videos giving basic information, featuring Alison Brown and her low-tuned Deering Julia Belle; Stuart Duncan, playing clawhammer on an open-backed Vega Vintage Star; and Matt Coles (studio engineer at Compass Sound Studio). All five can be watched inside a quarter of an hour, and all are grouped on this page of the Deering website.
Labels: Banjo, Sound gear, Video
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home