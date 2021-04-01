Maturing the sound
Ear Trumpet Labs (Portland, OR) among acoustic musicians owes a good deal to their original designs and production methods. Ear Trumpet now announce a further innovative step: a collaboration with the Culmination Brewing Company to produce three of their 'Edwina' model mikes in a special edition, aged for a full year in a white-oak Heaven Hill bourbon barrel. 'The results', as Ear Trumpet modestly remark in this striking YouTube video, 'were better than we expected.'
