01 April 2021

Maturing the sound

The popularity of microphones from Ear Trumpet Labs (Portland, OR) among acoustic musicians owes a good deal to their original designs and production methods. Ear Trumpet now announce a further innovative step: a collaboration with the Culmination Brewing Company to produce three of their 'Edwina' model mikes in a special edition, aged for a full year in a white-oak Heaven Hill bourbon barrel. 'The results', as Ear Trumpet modestly remark in this striking YouTube video, 'were better than we expected.'

