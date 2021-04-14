JigJam play an Eagles tribute concert, 18 Apr. 2021
JigJam, originators of I-Grass, announce that they will be playing a fifty-minute livestream concert on StageIt, as a tribute to the Eagles, on Sunday 18 April at 9.00 p.m. Irish time. A three-minute video trailer for the show can be seen on YouTube. Tickets ('pay what you can') can be bought on the StageIt website.
JigJam (Jamie McKeogh, Cathal Guinan, and Daithi Melia from Mullingar, and Gavin Strappe from Co. Tipperary) add: 'As always, we are supported by our management at Take 2 Promotions and the wonderful people at Culture Ireland!'
© Richard Hawkins
