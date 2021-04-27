JigJam feature in new digital Deering catalogue
Deering Banjo Company announce that they are saving paper and going fully digital with their new 2021 catalogue, which illustrates their extensive range of banjos, comprising several series - all made in Spring Valley, California - as well as strings, cases, accessories, and garments.
Different models are shown with artists associated with them; and the Mullingar-cum-Tipperary band JigJam appear as shown above, with Gavin Strappe (extreme right) playing his Golden Era - a model that has found favour with several younger Irish 5-string players. The band also use Clareen banjos, made by Tom Cussen in Clarinbridge, Co. Galway.
