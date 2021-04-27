FOAOTMAD Spring Camp in England, 21-4 May 2021
FOAOTMAD, the UK's organisation for old-time music and dance, announces that FOAOTMAD's Spring Camp will be held on the long weekend Fri. 21 May-Mon. 24 May at Croft Farm Water Park, Bredons Hardwick, Tewkesbury, Gloucs. GL20 7EE, in western England. Booking is essential because of the pandemic; FOAOTMAD members qualify for a discount. Under present official restrictions, all notmal facilities should be available.
