27 April 2021

FOAOTMAD Spring Camp in England, 21-4 May 2021

The news blog of FOAOTMAD, the UK's organisation for old-time music and dance, announces that FOAOTMAD's Spring Camp will be held on the long weekend Fri. 21 May-Mon. 24 May at Croft Farm Water Park, Bredons Hardwick, Tewkesbury, Gloucs. GL20 7EE, in western England. Booking is essential because of the pandemic; FOAOTMAD members qualify for a discount. Under present official restrictions, all notmal facilities should be available.

