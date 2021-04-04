Easter Day
Sideline,'the embodiment of the North Carolina bluegrass sound', released on the Mountain Home label a new gospel single, 'When the Son rose up that morning', telling the Easter story. As a small detail, it marks guitarist Skip Cherryholmes's recorded debut as a slide guitar player. Much more detail is on the Mountain Home press release, and the song can be heard in full on Bluegrass Today. Thanks to the mygrassisblue.com team, Sideline toured Ireland in July 2019.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Commemoration, Gospel, Promoters, Record companies, Recordings, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home