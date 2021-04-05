Earl Scruggs in tablature: an important new book
Bluegrass Today for news of The Earl Scruggs banjo songbook: selected banjo tab accurately transcribed for over 80 tunes. Ample details are given: the book presents in tab eighty-four tunes (all listed in the BT feature) in 192 pages, including - according to the foreword by Jim MIlls - tunes that could only have been recorded from live shows. John Lawless writes:
This is a book that every banjo player will want to own, and could become the ultimate reference point for students and historians of the music of the one and only Earl Scruggs.
BT says this publication is expected in May and can be pre-ordered; however, on Amazon.co.uk (where you can inspect a sample of the text) it is dated 26 Feb. 2021, with a note that says 'Temporarily out of stock. We are working hard to be back in stock as soon as possible', so it may be available this side of the Atlantic earlier than May.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Books, Instruction
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home