Thanks to the California Bluegrass Association (CBA) for a copy of the April 2021 issue (vol. 51, no. 20) of their magazine. The main feature in this issue, 'Bluegrass bloodlines', reviews six countries from around the world - Argentina, the Netherlands, Catalonia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Ireland - choosing a band from each to show how bluegrass has spread and developed.Among those who contributed to the feature are Christopher Howard-Williams (IBMA board member for the International constituency, and chief organiser of the big La Roche Bluegrass Festival in France); Loes van Schaijk (bassist of Red Herring , who played the 2019 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, and text author of the splendid book); and Chris Keenan (co-founder and organiser of the much-missed Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals in Longford and Tullamore). Chris of course deals with Ireland, devoting three-quarters of her space to Galway's We Banjo 3 whose 'Celtgrass' explores 'the unsinkable spirit and energy of the banjo' and embodies a musical and spiritual connection between Ireland and Appalachia. The issue, which can be downloaded from the CBA website, also has a front-page feature on Butch Waller (left), leader of High Country , the premier hardcore California bluegrass band that took part in the first Athy bluegrass festival in 1991, returned by popular demand in 1993, and then again fifteen years later; in the photo, Butch is shown on stage at Athy in 2008. He has been an Honorary Lifetime Member of the CBA since 1990.© Richard Hawkins

