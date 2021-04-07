Banjo setup tips from Nechville
Nechville Musical Products (also on Facebook) sends advice on adjusting the truss rod on a banjo to correct action that has become either too low or too high because of changes in atmospheric humidity, causing problems in playability or intonation.
For any banjo players wishing to adjust the action on their instruments, Tom provides the flow chart above (click to enlarge), plus a detailed twelve-minute video on the setup page of the Nechville website, where there are seven other videos dealing with technical issues, as well as other advice.
