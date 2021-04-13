Another tragedy
I was very sorry to hear of the terrible tragedy that has befallen Yves Aerts and his girlfriend in Sweden. Yves was guitarist with The Sons of Navarone. I must admit to not having had heard this band before the Shannonside Winter Fest of 2020; but I have to say having attended their concert there in Sixmilebridge I realised I had been missing out on a great bluegrass four-piece band.
They gave a tremendous performance in the GAA club on the Sunday afternoon concert there. The accompanying photos were taken at that concert. Another sad loss to bluegrass music.
An example of the regard in which Yves was held among flatpickers in Europe is this introduction to his guitar workshop at the Strenger i Gress Bluegrassfestival in Norway.
Labels: Festivals, People, Visiting bands
