$20 for a chance to win a $5,000 mandolin+HSC
Lotos Nile Media and Nancy Cardwell of the IBMA Foundation for the news that for six weeks starting today (1 April) the Foundation will be raffling a carbon-fibre Z Mandolin - and not just any Z mandolin, but the last of a limited edition of twenty-five, and the last Z Mandolin available. All others have sold out.
Nancy Cardwell contributed a major article on Z Mandolins to the August 2020 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited (see the BIB for 6 Aug. 2020). This instrument, with an updated F-style body, comes with a Calton case for a combined vale of $5,000. Raffle tickets ($20 each or six for $100) can be bought here. All proceeds will benefit the IBMA Foundation's scholarship endowment fund. More details and photos are on the Foundation website and the Lotos Nile newsletter.
Labels: Fundraising, IBMA, Mandolin
