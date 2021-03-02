Women's History [in Bluegrass] Month
Pretty good for a girl: women in bluegrass, published by the University of Illinois Press in 2013. Mentioning it last year on International Women's Day (8 Mar.), we wrote:
At over 500 pages, it may need updating eventually but is otherwise unlikely to be superseded in the foreseeable future, and is strongly recommended. Bear in mind that this is not just a history of women in bluegrass - it's a history of the whole of bluegrass, as seen through the experiences of the women who took part in it. It includes, therefore, a great deal of information on the men in bluegrass and their careers, seen in a new perspective.
Pretty good for a girl is available from the publishers in paperback at $29.95 and as an e-book at $14.95. It can also be bought in paperback from (for instance) the Book Depository in Britain, who ship free to Ireland, for €26.52, or Amazon.co.uk for £22.65 plus postage.
