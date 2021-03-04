When things come together...
25 Feb.) Deering Banjos celebrated the 75th birthday of Pete Wernick. On Sunday (28 Feb.) three-fifths of the all-women UK bluegrass band Midnight Skyracer released a Zoomed YouTube video of the song 'Tortured tangled hearts', with Co. Armagh's Tabitha Benedict (Instrumentalist of the Year in the IBMA's 2020 Momentum Awards) playing both guitar and banjo parts. And on Monday this week it was announced that banjoist Trajan 'Tray' Wellington (Instrumentalist of the Year in the IBMA's 2019 Momentum Awards) would receive a grant from the IBMA's Arnold Shultz Fund.
Tray Wellington, Tabitha Benedict, and Pete Wernick can all be seen together, jamming on 'Roanoke' in the trade fair at IBMA's World of Bluegrass 2019, in this video from the Deering Banjos YouTube channel.
The Midnight Skyracer video - #16 in the band's '#SundayShowcase' series - can also be seen on the British Bluegrass Music Association (BBMA) Facebook and on the European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) Facebook.
© Richard Hawkins
