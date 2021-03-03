We Banjo 3 live on stage and live-stream, 13 Mar. 2021
We Banjo 3, originators of Celtgrass, will host their next epic virtual experience, 'We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland' on 13 March, with all four members together live on stage for the first time since live concerts ceased this time last year. The show will be streamed live in real-time from the Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin.
Tickets (from $20) and merch bundles (from $22.50) are on sale now. By popular demand, the band have restocked posters, steel pints, and limited release WB3COFFEE. Some exclusive merchandise will only be available as part of a ticket bundle. Loyalty Early Bird discounted tickets can be bought up to 11.59 p.m. EST on Friday 12 February. Each ticket purchase includes on-demand streaming access for seven days after the event.
Labels: Bands, Business, Celtgrass, concerts, Goodies, Irish music
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home