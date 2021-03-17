We Banjo 3: concert video available; 'Inside the Banjoverse' podcast
We Banjo 3, originators of Celtgrass, performed their epic virtual experience concert, 'We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland' last Saturday (13 Mar.) at 10 p.m. GMT, with all four members together live on stage for the first time since live concerts ceased a year ago. The band now announce, for the benefit of anyone who missed it, that video on-demand access is available for purchase ($25) up to and including Sunday 21 March (midnight EST), via this link.
here.
© Richard Hawkins
