17 March 2021

We Banjo 3: concert video available; 'Inside the Banjoverse' podcast

Galway's We Banjo 3, originators of Celtgrass, performed their epic virtual experience concert, 'We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland' last Saturday (13 Mar.) at 10 p.m. GMT, with all four members together live on stage for the first time since live concerts ceased a year ago. The band now announce, for the benefit of anyone who missed it, that video on-demand access is available for purchase ($25) up to and including Sunday 21 March (midnight EST), via this link.

The band also announce that their brand new podcast, 'Inside the Banjoverse', will be launched on 29 March on all podcast platforms. Season 1 will be hosted by Enda Scahill (right), presenting celebrated roots music artists, 'delving into the thoughts, emotions and experiences that drive and inspire them to art and to greatness'. A six-minute trailer can be heard here.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , , , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 10:55 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a comment

<< Home