The Original Five (SE) celebrate ten years together
Thanks to John Lawless on Bluegrass Today for the news that Sweden's Original Five were able to celebrate ten years together as a band with a concert on 31 October 2020, thanks to the more relaxed approach to COVID restrictions that prevailed at that time in Sweden. A 43-minute video of the show can be seen on Bluegrass Today and also on YouTube, and the band are in appropriately lively form. Well worth a listen.
It's not quite the same lineup that made a tour of Ireland four years ago, including the 2017 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival - mandolinist Ola Persson is no longer a regular member, though he was among the guest musicians at the concert. More details on Bluegrass Today.
