16 March 2021

The Original Five (SE) celebrate ten years together

Thanks to John Lawless on Bluegrass Today for the news that Sweden's Original Five were able to celebrate ten years together as a band with a concert on 31 October 2020, thanks to the more relaxed approach to COVID restrictions that prevailed at that time in Sweden. A 43-minute video of the show can be seen on Bluegrass Today and also on YouTube, and the band are in appropriately lively form. Well worth a listen.

It's not quite the same lineup that made a tour of Ireland four years ago, including the 2017 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival - mandolinist Ola Persson is no longer a regular member, though he was among the guest musicians at the concert. More details on Bluegrass Today.

