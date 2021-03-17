St Patrick's day: 2
And that city is Savannah, GA, as described by Allison Styce in her essay 'Sober in Savannah on St Patrick's day', published on 11 March in the Bitter Southerner online magazine. The city holds three well-established ceremonies for, or in honour of, its Irish community. Styce's essay is a study of personal disengagement from alcohol, and a window on to one aspect of Irishness in the south-eastern United States.
