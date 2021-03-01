Songwriters' night online, Sat. 6 Mar. 2021
I'm running an online gig through Zoom, Saturday 6 March, 8.00 p.m. This is a songwriters' night featuring Nashville bluegrass singer Thomm Jutz (Grammy-Award-nominated for best bluegrass album, To live in two worlds) with Eilidh Patterson (Derry) and myself, Brendan O'Regan (Arklow).
Anyone interested should e-mail arklowrootsmusic@gmail.com; it's on a donation basis. The Facebook event page is at https://www.facebook.com/events/247460913615303/.
Born in the Black Forest region of Germany, Thomm Jutz moved to the USA because of his love for bluegrass and traditional country music, and has since earned a very high reputation on the scene there as record producer, songwriter, and performing/ recording musician, collaborating with top-line artists in these fields.
