Seth Mulder & Midnight Run sign with Mountain Fever Records
announce today that they are welcoming Seth Mulder & Midnight Run of Tennessee to their roster of artists. The photo above shows the band signing in: (l-r) Ben Watlington, Seth Mulder, Mark Hodges (president of Mountain Fever), Colton Powers, Max Etling.
Midnight Run were among the last US bluegrass visitors to tour Ireland before the pandemic struck; a highlight of their tour (organised by John Nyhan) was the powerful performances they delivered at last year's Shannonside Winter Music Festival in January 2020. The photo below, taken at the set they played in the Main Guard of Bunratty Castle, Co. Clare, has since then been the cover photo of the band's Facebook.
Labels: Festivals, Promoters, Record companies, Tours, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home