Red Hat Acoustic Music Club virtual meeting TONIGHT
Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, announce that the next virtual meeting of the Club is tonight (Fri. 12 Mar.), and they are looking forward to hearing and seeing all Red Hat habitués.
In normal times the Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.
