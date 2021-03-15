15 March 2021

Q&A session for 4th Jens Kruger masterclass, Tues. 16 Mar. 2021

The fourth in the series of banjo masterclasses given by Jens Kruger, covering single-string playing and right-hand triplets, was shown last week (Tues. 9 Mar.), and can now be seen on YouTube. Deering Banjos announce that the corresponding Q&A session will be held tomorrow (Tues. 16 Mar.) at 10 p.m. GMT ('Lisbon Time').

