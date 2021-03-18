Past visitor news: Martin Gilmore, Tristan Scroggins
Thanks to John Nyhan, fans of bluegrass and country music in Ireland have enjoyed tours by Martin Gilmore (right) in 2014 and again in 2015, when he came over with Nick Amodeo (mandolin, bouzouki, guitar) and Ian Haegele (bass), forming the Martin Gilmore Trio. The Trio have now brought out their debut album; the eleven tracks can all be heard, and the album bought ($10), here.
The album received yesterday a comprehensive, thoughtful, and very favourable review on Bluegrass Today from Tabitha Benedict. No comment from me is needed; but as 'Sweet sunny South' is one of my favourite songs, I'd have liked to hear the Trio sing all the verses.
Martin is also the son of Doug Gilmore, guitarist of the splendid Colorado bluegrass band High Plains Tradition.
*The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces the names of three new members of its board of directors, who are to take office in June 2021. Among them is mandolin wizard Tristan Scroggins, who has been elected to represent the constituency of Artists, Composers, and Music Publishers. Congratulations to Tristan on another field for his apparently boundless energies.
