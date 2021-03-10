Often Herd play for IBMA's LBG webinar
press release, the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces that its 'Leadership Bluegrass online: navigating the digital jungle!' programme will continue tomorrow (Thurs. 11 Mar.) with a free webinar on the theme 'The Music Modernization Act: where are we today?', which will be streamed live on Facebook.
The webinar will be followed by a performance from the Often Herd, based in Newcastle, north-east England, who won the title of #1 European Bluegrass Band at the big La Roche Bluegrass Festival in France (2018). having previously taken part in the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (2016) in their earlier configuration as the Kentucky Cow Tippers.
© Richard Hawkins
