New single from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (USA)
earlier this month that Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (almost our most recent bluegrass visitors from the USA) had joined the artist roster of Mountain Fever Records. The band have lost no time in bringing out today (26 Mar.) their first single on the label: 'One more night', which can be heard on SoundCloud and via John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today. A video of the band performing it live, last autumn for the IBMA, is on their Facebook.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: IBMA, Record companies, Recordings, Visiting bands
