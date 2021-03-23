New single from Jesse Brock out Fri. 26 Mar. 2021
the BIB reported that mandolin maestro Jesse Brock (who is now a member of Fast Track) was releasing his own composition 'Streamliner' as a single on the Sound Biscuit label. This was the first release from Jesse's project for an album with top-flight guest musicians: full details are on his own website.
Sound Biscuit now announce that a new single and video by Jesse - of the Louisa Branscomb and Geri Byrd song 'Kiss on a cold, cold stone' - will be released this coming Friday (26 March). Musicians also taking part include Greg Blake (guitar), Russ Carson (banjo), Josh Swift (dobro), and Barry Reed (bass), with Felicia Mikels singing tenor. More detail is on the Sound Biscuit press release.
