Bluegrass Unlimited (founded 1966), has expanded online in several directions, as shown by the latest e-mail newsletter. The new features include a weekly podcast (the latest, an hour long, is with guitarist Chris Eldridge); instrumental instruction (e.g. a lesson on developing speed on the mandolin by Andrew Collins); a weekly jam track to play along with; a Spotify playlist; and a selection from the BU archives - the latest is Walter V. Saunders' fine in-depth atudy of North Carolina banjoist Johnny Whisnant, originally published in four parts from June to September 1970. Warmly recommended.
