Microphone placement for banjos - 7.00 p.m. TODAY
Deering Banjos announce that today (Thurs. 18 Mar.) they will host online a conversation with John Jennings (vice-president of Royer Microphones, specialists in ribbon mikes) and Matt Coles (studio engineer at Compass Sound Studio) to discuss all aspects of getting the sound of a banjo through a microphone and out the other end, if possible sounding even better. Questions can also be put to both panelists. The discussion can be watched here.
