Ken Perlman classes from now to the end of April
Ken Perlman (USA), master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo, sends a reminder of the Suwannee Banjo Camp which is being held online this coming Saturday and Sunday (13-14 Mar. 2021) and also offers courses in old-time fiddle, mandolin, and flat-picked guitar. The cost to attend is $125 for a single day or $240 for the full two-day schedule.
Ken also announces that in the next month his continuing programme of online live instructional banjo workshops on Zoom will include 'Playing cross-tuning' (playing in one key while the banjo is tuned to a different key) on 29 Mar., and 'Beyond the Galax lick: the arpeggio technique in clawhammer' on 10 Apr. All the clawhammer clinics Ken has given are available as videos for $25 each. More information is on his website.
