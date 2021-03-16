Kaufman Kamps (USA) planned for June 2021
Steve Kaufman (USA) announces that his 25th summer Acoustic Kamps will be held at Maryville College, Maryville, TN, with all appropriate safety precautions and the hope of some present restrictions being lifted by then in response to the roll-out of vaccination in the US. The week for old-time and traditional music is 13-19 June, followed by the bluegrass week, 20-26 June. Full details, with an introductory video, are on the Acoustic Kamp page of his website.
