JigJam's online Springtime Shindig, Sun. 28 Mar. 2021
JigJam, the originators of I-Grass, announce that tickets are now on sale for their 'post-Paddy's Day concert' - the Springtime Shindig, to take place on StageIt, live streamed on Sunday 28 March at 9.00 p.m. (Irish time). Tickets can be bought from the StageIt page.
JigJam (Jamie McKeogh, Cathal Guinan, and Daithi Melia from Mullingar, and Gavin Strappe from Co. Tipperary) add: 'As always, we are supported by our management at Take 2 Promotions and the wonderful people at Culture Ireland!'
