Industrial strength bluegrass out today (26 Mar. 2021); livestream concert TOMORROW
On 29 Jan. the BIB reported on the forthcoming issue of a book and an album both commemorating bluegrass from the southwestern Ohio area, which played an important part in the development of the music.
The book is Industrial strength bluegrass: southwestern Ohio's musical legacy, edited by Fred Bartenstein and Curtis W. Ellison and published by the University of Illinois Press in their 'Music in American Life' series; the names of the editors and publishers are strong recommendation in themselves. The album, under the same title, is being released today (26 March) by Smithsonian Folkways. and in a major feature on Bluegrass Today (in which all sixteen tracks of the album can be heard in full) John Lawless gives a comprehensive and warmly favourable review of it, culminating with the words:
I could probably talk about this album, the artists it pays tribute to, and the artists who perform on it, for days. This right here is the kind of music I grew up listening to, and what I still prefer personally today.
East Public Relations also announce a special one-day-only livestream concert to mark the release of the album, featuring Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, The Isaacs, the Caleb Daugherty Band, and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, all of whom are featured on the album. All-access tickets ($14.95) can be bought here.
