IBMA hosts 'The show must go on' online symposium, 4 Mar. 2021
Leadership Bluegrass programme, the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) is hosting TODAY (Thurs. 4 Mar.) a free online panel discussion (with questions and answers) entitled 'The show must go on: producing events in uncertain times'. This will be held live on Facebook at 12 noon CDT (6.00 p.m. GMT), and will consider the lessons to be learned from the past year of uncertainty and restrictions. The IBMA's e-newsletter announces:
Areas of discussion will include ticketing, obstacles and advantages to maintaining a virtual presence, developing a budget, creating a consistent COVID mitigation policy with effective communication to enhance compliance, and managing high contact gathering points such as catering, concessions, merch sales, etc.
Several members of the bluegrass scene in Ireland have graduatef from the IBMA Leadership Bluegrass programme, and at least three of them are involved in event production, so this symposium will be of special interest to them; but by no means only to them. This is the first of a series of Leadership Bluegrass Online events, presented under the title 'Navigating the digital jungle'.
