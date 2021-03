Foreground (l-r): Alec Somerville (bjo), Geordie McAdam (fdl),

Barney Bowes (gtr)









That same festival, my gig on the last day was to play as a trio with him and Wilson, upstairs in a donut shop; and we packed them in, I remember



So that's about it. I think I'll pour myself a shot, grab a banjo and play 'that thing we do in A', for him...



It will no doubt turn out to be 'Boatman'...





© Richard Hawkins So I tuned it, and off he went to the car, returning with a fiddle of the same construction. Now, in my time I've seen lots of things made from matchsticks - models of Tower Bridge or Spanish galleons - but never had I seen two full-sized playable stringed instruments before, but here they were, tuned up and ready to go... so off we went and played for a crowd of twenty or thirty people for a half-hour or more. The banjo was made a bit like what poor folks used to make in the mountains, from a biscuit or cookie tin, and sounded like a cross between all sorts of instruments, but cool...That same festival, my gig on the last day was to play as a trio with him and Wilson, upstairs in a donut shop; and we packed them in, I remember Niall Toner stopped by, probably as we were doing 'Black Mountain Rag', which Geordie 'cross-tuned' for and which went on for ever. Have a video of part of it... Niall might remember...So that's about it. I think I'll pour myself a shot, grab a banjo and play 'that thing we do in A', for him...It will no doubt turn out to be 'Boatman'...© Richard Hawkins

I guess I knew him for a long time, because I met him whenwas playing guitar with him - and Ronnie's been dead these many years... they werein those days, a big band for old-time music. So I would see Geordie at times when we were playing the same places, and when that happened we would always try to get a few minutes sitting down some place to play a few tunes. He usually said 'What's that thing in A that we do?' This, of course, being 'Boatman' a real opener... and I think he liked the rhythmic 'knock-down' style I play, with 'impeccable' timing, a fan once said!But I want to tell you something more recent...I was booked to play at the first Dunfanaghy BAND Festival , got there early, checked in, and we were walking about the town. We were outside the tourist office when I saw Geordie and] heading across the car park. Soon as he saw me, he ducked back to their car, and when he reappeared, he had this daft-looking banjo with him which, when he handed it to me, I could see was made of thousands of glued-together matchsticks. 'I made it', he said, 'and you're going to be the first to play it.'

Labels: Old-time, Tributes