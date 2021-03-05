Geordie - a few notes
During the past week, the following tributes to Geordie McAdam (right) have been published:
28 Feb. 'I ndílchuimhne Geordie McAdam', TG4 YouTube channel: Geordie and north Down fiddling, with Nigel Boullier
1 Mar. BangorBoat on Twitter; includes a brief video clip of Geordie fiddling 'Ashokan farewell'
2 Mar. 'Geordie McAdam, traditional musician (1938-2021)' by Maria MacAlister, Music Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland
5 Mar. 'Tributes paid as NI Bluegrass legend Geordie McAdam plays his last tune' by Graeme Cousins, Belfast News Letter, 5 Mar. 2021 (quotes tributes by Richard Hurst, Frank Galligan, and Billy Kennedy, country music columnist of the News Letter)
As a traditional musician, playing Ulster Scots, Scottish, and Irish fiddle music as well as old-time and bluegrass, Geordie made significant contributions to Fintan Vallely's important book Tuned out: traditional music and identity in Northern Ireland (Cork University Press, 2008).
A cropped version of the photo above serves as the cover photo for the Belfast Bluegrass Facebook.
© Richard Hawkins
